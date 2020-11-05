Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 24,903 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 557.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.31 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,809 shares of company stock valued at $73,149,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.