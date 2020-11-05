Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Robert Half International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,541,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,952,000 after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,506,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,491,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,780,000 after acquiring an additional 358,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 308,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

RHI stock opened at $51.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.