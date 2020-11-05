Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

ACHV has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Achieve Life Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $8.12 on Monday. Achieve Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

