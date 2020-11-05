Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acasti Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on research, development and commercialization of krill oil based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies. CaPre (R), Acasti’s only prescription drug candidate, is being developed to help prevent and treat hypertriglyceridemia. ONEMIA (R) is a medical food and currently Acasti’s only commercialized product. Acasti Pharma Inc. is headquartered in Laval, Canada. “

ACST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Aegis downgraded Acasti Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Acasti Pharma from $2.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Acasti Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Shares of ACST opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.11.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acasti Pharma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Acasti Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Acasti Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

