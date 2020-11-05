Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $835.91 million, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.01. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

