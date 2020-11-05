Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.12, for a total value of $30,912,000.00. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $266.44 on Thursday. Abiomed has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $319.19. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.27.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

