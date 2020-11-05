Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Receives $210.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Abiomed to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In related news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $606,820.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $31,752,813. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $266.44 on Thursday. Abiomed has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $319.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abiomed will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.