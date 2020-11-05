Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.

In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAN shares. Stephens increased their target price on Aaron’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, September 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

