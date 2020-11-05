Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Shares of AAN stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.01. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83.
In other Aaron’s news, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,697.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.
