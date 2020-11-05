8,800 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,826 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of eBay by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 8,457,726 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $443,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,388 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 85.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 26,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $1,504,814.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,500.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,918 shares of company stock valued at $8,098,596. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

