8,410 Shares in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cryoport by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,937 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Cryoport by 10.0% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 110,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter worth approximately $5,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 22.95, a quick ratio of 22.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

