8,288 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 916,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $16,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

