8,288 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,288 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,486,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,435,000 after buying an additional 2,026,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,503,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,630,000 after buying an additional 1,122,224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 10,089.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,709,000 after buying an additional 916,051 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after buying an additional 507,472 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth $16,966,000. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.14. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Equities research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4959 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 5th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

