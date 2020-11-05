7,754 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,417,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,898,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,625,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDG opened at $512.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $489.69 and its 200-day moving average is $444.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $473.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.47.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total value of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total transaction of $33,049,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,972 shares of company stock valued at $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

