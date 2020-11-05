5,030 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

