5,020 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Nov 5th, 2020

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,022,000 after buying an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after buying an additional 1,019,863 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,881,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 422,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,117,000 after buying an additional 339,681 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,265,000 after buying an additional 314,951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average is $78.35. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $106.15.

