47,792 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,415,000 after purchasing an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,248,000 after purchasing an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,239,000 after purchasing an additional 194,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne stock opened at $95.85 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

In other Teradyne news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $410,898.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,245 shares of company stock worth $3,120,783 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

