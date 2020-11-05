4,536 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Twitter by 430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Twitter by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Twitter by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Guggenheim upgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.76 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $52.93. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $486,779.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $67,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,695. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

