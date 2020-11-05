4,275 Shares in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regal Beloit by 104.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $407,647.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,281.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.86.

RBC opened at $104.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Regal Beloit Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $107.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $88.69.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

