4,160 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.23.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.