37,081 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Republic Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its position in Republic Services by 7.5% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 67,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE:RSG opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $100.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $7,370,625.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,967,974.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.