20,000 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.24 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.