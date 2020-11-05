1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1st Capital Bank (OTCMKTS:FISB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FISB opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. 1st Capital Bank has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $16.65.
About 1st Capital Bank
Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.