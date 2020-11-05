16,560 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $203.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.29. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $1,000,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,674,011.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

