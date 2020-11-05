1,500 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 724.6% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter.
CRL opened at $249.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $252.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.
Charles River Laboratories International Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
