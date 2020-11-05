1,500 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,390,000 after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 724.6% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 65,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,312 shares during the last quarter.

CRL opened at $249.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $252.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,195 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

