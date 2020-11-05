140166 Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at 140166 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. 140166’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SMCI opened at $28.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.30.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $555,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, AXA bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

