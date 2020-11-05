1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) PT Set at €20.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.20 ($23.76) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.93 ($31.69).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €18.68 ($21.97) on Tuesday. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €19.75 and a 200-day moving average of €22.07.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

