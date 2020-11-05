10,750 Shares in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 60.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 226.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 67,650 shares during the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In related news, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 5,300 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $180,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Anderson sold 4,780 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $215,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,622 shares of company stock worth $7,436,294 in the last three months.

RVMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Revolution Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.