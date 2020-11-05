10,300 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter worth about $65,000. 46.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 72.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Randall Cook sold 6,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $28,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Capelli sold 141,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $662,215.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,270 shares of company stock worth $1,248,086. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

