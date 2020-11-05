1,030 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $716.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Insiders sold 10,050 shares of company stock worth $7,260,576 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $709.65 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $778.83. The company has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $704.45 and its 200-day moving average is $634.28.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

