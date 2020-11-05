10,211 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $39.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

