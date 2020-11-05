$1.10 EPS Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Intel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.11. Intel posted earnings per share of $1.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $5.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,837 shares of company stock valued at $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after buying an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

