-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Heska reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $45.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 9.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Heska from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,050 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $109,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,509.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 13,421 shares of Heska stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $1,480,067.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,477.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,192. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 34.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 95.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 4.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 11.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $123.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -73.37 and a beta of 1.68. Heska has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $124.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

