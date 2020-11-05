$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.25. Insulet reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Insulet stock opened at $231.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.57 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $255.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $3,508,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,026. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,171,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

