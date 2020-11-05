$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Power’s earnings. Atlantic Power posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Power will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Power.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter. Atlantic Power had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Atlantic Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 238,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Atlantic Power by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 253,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atlantic Power by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 110,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 9.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 388,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AT opened at $1.97 on Monday. Atlantic Power has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

