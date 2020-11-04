Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ZM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $407.92.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $451.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $62.02 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $488.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $41,763,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,084 shares of company stock worth $125,792,102 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after buying an additional 7,205,678 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,753 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 323.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,521,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,382 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $213,266,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,856,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,519,000 after purchasing an additional 662,543 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

