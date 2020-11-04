ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIX stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. ZIX has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $53.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.52 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ZIX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,281,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 114,629 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 729,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 95,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 50,213 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

