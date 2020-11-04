Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.06.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after purchasing an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 843,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,684,000 after purchasing an additional 373,955 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,288,000 after buying an additional 318,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after buying an additional 246,919 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

