Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zendesk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $114.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $117.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,043.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $86,660.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,438 shares of company stock valued at $9,771,873. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 328.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 26,753 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 208.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,304,000 after acquiring an additional 208,399 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 18,410 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

