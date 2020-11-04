Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.22.

ZBRA stock opened at $319.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.71 and a 200-day moving average of $261.34. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $322.90.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,701.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

