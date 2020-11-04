Zcoin (XZC) Market Cap Achieves $30.87 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00020029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zcoin has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Zcoin has a market cap of $30.87 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00008896 BTC.
- Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001301 BTC.
- Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000511 BTC.
Zcoin Coin Profile
Buying and Selling Zcoin
Zcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
