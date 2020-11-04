Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) has been given a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €77.64 ($91.35).

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €84.86 ($99.84) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €80.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.55. Zalando SE has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

