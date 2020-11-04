Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zalando from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Societe Generale raised Zalando from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $49.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $52.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.16.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. Analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

