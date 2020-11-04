Zacks Investment Research Upgrades U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $0.32 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). U.S. Well Services had a negative net margin of 64.10% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in U.S. Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Well Services by 239.0% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

