Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE SNN opened at $36.25 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 91.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,145.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

