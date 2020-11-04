Zacks Investment Research Lowers SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEGXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.42. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

