Zacks Investment Research Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsons Corporation is a provider of technology-driven solutions. It is focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. The company offers technical design and engineering services and software which consists of cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons Corporation is based in Centreville, United States. “

Get Parsons alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Parsons from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $33.59 on Friday. Parsons has a 12-month low of $24.67 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Parsons had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Parsons will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, COO Carey A. Smith bought 7,500 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $265,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,259. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Parsons by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Parsons by 36.3% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 65,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Parsons (PSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.