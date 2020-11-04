Zacks Investment Research Lowers BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,328,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,361,000 after acquiring an additional 853,866 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BellRing Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,749,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,611,000 after buying an additional 203,664 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands by 32.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,539,000 after buying an additional 179,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

