Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

WH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $50.41 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $63.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -105.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $94,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 17.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

