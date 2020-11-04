Zacks: Analysts Expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) will announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Renasant reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

In related news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry acquired 28,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 143.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,635,000 after buying an additional 1,436,210 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after buying an additional 24,909 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Renasant by 1.3% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 12,944 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 17.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

RNST opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Renasant has a 12-month low of $18.22 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.