Zacks: Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.22). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caladrius Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

CLBS opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, Director Michael H. Davidson bought 55,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $99,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.